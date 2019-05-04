Turkey’s post-coup crackdown

dismissed*

detained**

arrested

schools, dormitories and universities shut down

academics lost jobs****

judges, prosecutors dismissed*****

media outlets shut down

journalists arrested***

                                                     since July 15, 2016                                    as of March 4, 2019

*This number includes (1) state officials, teachers, bureaucrats, and academics who were dismissed by gov’t decrees, No.668 issued on July 25, 2016, No.669 issued on July 31, 2016, No. 670/71 issued on August 17, 2016, No. 672/673/674 issued on Sept. 1, 2016, No.675/676 issued on Oct. 29, 2016, No. 677/678 issued on Nov. 22, 2016, No.679/680/681 issued on Jan. 6, 2017, No.682/683/684/685 issued on Jan. 23, 2017, No.686/687 issued on Feb. 7, 2017, No.689 issued on April 29, 2017, No.692 issued on July 14, 2017, No.693/694 issued on August 25, 2017, No.701 issued on July 8, 2018; and (2) academics who lost their jobs by gov’t decrees, No. 672/673/674 issued on Sept. 1, 2016, No.675/676 issued on Oct. 29, 2016, No. 677/678 issued on Nov. 22, 2016, No.679/680/681 issued on Jan. 6, 2017, No.686/687 issued on Feb. 7, 2017, No.689 issued on April 29, No.692 issued on July 14, 2017, No.693/694 issued on August 25, 2017, No.701 issued on July 8, 2018; (3) and dismissed military personnel [17,844 officers and 16,409 cadets]. For detailed information, please visit: https://turkeypurge.com/purge-in-numbers-2 and turkeypurge.com/academics-sacked-from-positions.
 **According to an official statement by the Turkish Justice Minister on  January 18, 2019 . See http://www.cumhuriyet.com.tr/haber/turkiye/1276109/iste_yargidaki_FETO_bilancosu.html.  According to the same statistics, 30,947 people are currently n prison on terror and coup linked charges. Arrest warrants for another 22,000 suspects at large have been issued. A total of 2,060 who are under investigation are under the age of 18.
***Data compiled from PEN International, Platform for Independent Journalism (P24), Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF), Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD), and Bianet online news portal. This number includes all journalists who were arrested in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Some 170 of them are still kept under arrest with the remaining released pending trial or cleared of charges. For detailed information, please visit: https://turkeypurge.com/journalism-in-jail
****This number includes only the ones dismissed by gov’t decrees, No. 672/673/674 issued on Sept. 1, 2016, No.675/676 issued on Oct. 29, 2016, No. 677/678 issued on Nov. 22, 2016, No.679/680/681 issued on Jan. 6, 2017, No.686/687 issued on Feb. 7, 2017, No.689 issued on April 29, No.692 issued on July 14, 2017, No.693/694 issued on August 25, 2017; and not the ones who lost jobs when the Turkish government passed a decree ordering the closure of 15 universities on July 23, 2016. For detailed information, please visit:  https://turkeypurge.com/academics-sacked-from-positions-2
 *****Constitutional Court general assembly resolution 2016/49158 on June 26, 2017, paragraph 19.

Human Tragedies

Human Tragedies - 04-03-2019
Human Tragedies - 03-19-2019
Human Tragedies - 03-09-2019
Human Tragedies - 03-08-2019
Human Tragedies - 03-08-2019
Human Tragedies - 03-07-2019

Today in Crackdown

Investigation launched against newly elected İstanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu over “an undue assumption of authority” ||

Ankara prosecutor issues detention warrants for 21 gendarme officers

Mother of 21-year-old purge-victim who went missing trying to flee to Greece, starts sit-in protest in Athens

Kurdish journalist Oktay Candemir under police custody over “terrorism propaganda”

Investigation launched against newly elected Torbalı mayor for ‘insulting’ Erdoğan

Newly-elected pro-Kurdish mayors, deputy under investigation for ‘insulting’ Erdoğan

Former Supreme Court judge gets 9.5 years in prison in post-coup trial

“Columbia University cancels panel on Turkey due to pressure from Turkish government”

Turkish woman returned to prison immediately after giving birth: HDP deputy

5th Kurdish prisoner commits suicide in Turkish prison: report

Teacher, 2 others detained while fleeing Turkey to Greece as asylum seekers

Afghan security forces raid Gulen school at Turkey’s request

Pro-Kurdish HDP says 64 members were detained in less than 24 hours before election

3,082 people convicted of coup charges so far: minister

Police waiting at hospital to detain İzmir woman after childbirth: report

Ankara prosecutor investigates opposition deputy for ‘insulting’ President Erdogan: report

Pro-Kurdish journalist sentenced to 15 months in prison on terror charges

[VIDEO] 107 people brought back to Turkey in global manhunt against Gulen affiliates: minister

International Reactions

Int'l Reactions - 04-05-2019
Purge-victim Kurdish artist Zehra Dogan given Index on Censorship’s arts award

The London-based Index on Censorship, a campaigning publishing organization for freedom of expression, has given this year’s Freedom of Expression...

Int'l Reactions - 03-26-2019
No evidence of criminal activity in indictment against Kavala, 15 others: HRW

An indictment accusing civic leader Osman Kavala and 15 others of financing and organizing mass protests in Turkey in 2013 in an attempt to overthrow ...

Int'l Reactions - 03-23-2019
Report: Turkey asked Germany to arrest 925 people since 2016 coup

Turkish government has asked Germany to arrest 925 people as part of its post-coup manhunt since July 15, 2016, German daily Welt reported...

Int'l Reactions - 03-12-2019
US, Germany and UK slam Kosovo for last year's deportation of Turkish citizens

Extradition of six Turkish nationals by Kosovo authorities suspected of their alleged links to Fetullah Gulen’s movement, was in violation in...

Int'l Reactions - 02-27-2019
Amnesty volunteer Webb to jailed journalist Parıldak: Please try to stay strong. You are not alone

Felicity Webb, an Amnesty International activist from the UK, has written a letter of solidarity to journalist Ayşenur Parıldak, who is among the...

Group of activists walking across Europe raises 40,000 euros for Turkish refugees in Greece

A group of activists from the UK raised 40,000 euros for needy Turkish nationals who have landed in Greece as refugees in the face of President...

Int'l Reactions - 12-13-2018
Ever wondered about Turkey's global abduction programme?

Ever wondered about Turkey's global abduction programme and allegations of secret torture sites in the country? If yes, a team of nine media...

Int'l Reactions - 12-01-2018
WSJ: Turks fleeing Erdogan fuel new influx of refugees to Greece

Thousands of Turks flee Turkey due to a massive witch-hunt launched by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government against the Kurds and...

Int'l Reactions - 11-21-2018
9 int'l organizations urge EU to raise Turkey’s freedom of expression crisis during upcoming meetings

The nine international organizations, on Wednesday, issued a letter aimed at European Union officials who are scheduled to meet with a Turkish...

Int'l Reactions - 10-03-2018
Turkish activist Osman Kavala spends another birthday in İstanbul prison

Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala turns 61 in İstanbul's notorious Silivri Prison where he has been held in pre-trial detention since...

Int'l Reactions - 09-25-2018
HRF publishes full page ad telling President Erdoğan ‘You are not welcome’

The New York-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF) on Tuesday took over the city’s subway newspaper to demand an end to Turkish President Recep Tayyip...

Int'l Reactions - 08-07-2018
1,172 Turks claimed asylum in Germany in July: report

A total of 884 Turkish citizens applied for asylum in Germany throughout June while this number rose to 1,172, according to the country’s Interior...

Int'l Reactions - 07-28-2018
Mongolian FM: Any attempt to abduct Turkish nationals is violation of sovereignty

The Mongolian Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement on the abduction of a Turkish national in the country earlier the same day, underlining...

Int'l Reactions - 07-26-2018
US to impose 'large' sanctions on Turkey over 'long time detainment' of American pastor Brunson

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose sanctions on Turkey if American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was put under...

Int'l Reactions - 07-26-2018
Crackdown on education sector in Turkey deals blow to free thought: report

A crackdown on critical thinking in Turkey with an unprecedented witch hunt targeting teachers, academics and other professionals in the education...

Int'l Reactions - 07-24-2018
IFJ calls on Ukraine to protect journalist from deportation to Turkey

The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) has called on the Ukrainian government to take urgent action to protect...

Int'l Reactions - 07-21-2018
HRW warns Turkey’s new anti-terror bill normalizes State of Emergency powers

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said Turkey’s newly-drafted anti-terror law normalizes the powers that the Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government enjoyed...

Int'l Reactions - 07-19-2018
OSCE: Deportation of journalist from Ukraine to Turkey reason for concern

The recent deportation of Turkish journalist Yusuf Inan from Ukraine has raised concern over freedom of expression, the Organization for Security and ...

Human Rights Abuses

“We’re concerned about the fate of people in Turkish prisons”

