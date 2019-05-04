Turkey’s post-coup crackdown
dismissed*
detained**
arrested
schools, dormitories and universities shut down
academics lost jobs****
judges, prosecutors dismissed*****
media outlets shut down
journalists arrested***
since July 15, 2016 as of March 4, 2019
*This number includes (1) state officials, teachers, bureaucrats, and academics who were dismissed by gov’t decrees, No.668 issued on July 25, 2016, No.669 issued on July 31, 2016, No. 670/71 issued on August 17, 2016, No. 672/673/674 issued on Sept. 1, 2016, No.675/676 issued on Oct. 29, 2016, No. 677/678 issued on Nov. 22, 2016, No.679/680/681 issued on Jan. 6, 2017, No.682/683/684/685 issued on Jan. 23, 2017, No.686/687 issued on Feb. 7, 2017, No.689 issued on April 29, 2017, No.692 issued on July 14, 2017, No.693/694 issued on August 25, 2017, No.701 issued on July 8, 2018; and (2) academics who lost their jobs by gov’t decrees, No. 672/673/674 issued on Sept. 1, 2016, No.675/676 issued on Oct. 29, 2016, No. 677/678 issued on Nov. 22, 2016, No.679/680/681 issued on Jan. 6, 2017, No.686/687 issued on Feb. 7, 2017, No.689 issued on April 29, No.692 issued on July 14, 2017, No.693/694 issued on August 25, 2017, No.701 issued on July 8, 2018; (3) and dismissed military personnel [17,844 officers and 16,409 cadets]. For detailed information, please visit: https://turkeypurge.com/purge-in-numbers-2 and turkeypurge.com/academics-sacked-from-positions.
**According to an official statement by the Turkish Justice Minister on January 18, 2019 . See http://www.cumhuriyet.com.tr/haber/turkiye/1276109/iste_yargidaki_FETO_bilancosu.html. According to the same statistics, 30,947 people are currently n prison on terror and coup linked charges. Arrest warrants for another 22,000 suspects at large have been issued. A total of 2,060 who are under investigation are under the age of 18.
***Data compiled from PEN International, Platform for Independent Journalism (P24), Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF), Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD), and Bianet online news portal. This number includes all journalists who were arrested in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Some 170 of them are still kept under arrest with the remaining released pending trial or cleared of charges. For detailed information, please visit: https://turkeypurge.com/journalism-in-jail
****This number includes only the ones dismissed by gov’t decrees, No. 672/673/674 issued on Sept. 1, 2016, No.675/676 issued on Oct. 29, 2016, No. 677/678 issued on Nov. 22, 2016, No.679/680/681 issued on Jan. 6, 2017, No.686/687 issued on Feb. 7, 2017, No.689 issued on April 29, No.692 issued on July 14, 2017, No.693/694 issued on August 25, 2017; and not the ones who lost jobs when the Turkish government passed a decree ordering the closure of 15 universities on July 23, 2016. For detailed information, please visit: https://turkeypurge.com/academics-sacked-from-positions-2
*****Constitutional Court general assembly resolution 2016/49158 on June 26, 2017, paragraph 19.
Human Tragedies - 04-03-2019
Avşin Usanmaz, a one-year-old baby with brain cancer, has been held in a prison in Mardin province with his imprisoned mother. According to a...
Human Tragedies, Today in Crackdown - 03-26-2019
21-year-old university student Mahir Mete Kul has been missing since the boat he used to cross Evros river between Greece and Turkey capsized on...
Human Tragedies - 03-19-2019
Bekir Gürcan, a primary school teacher from the western province of Manisa who was dismissed as part of the Turkish government's post-coup purge of...
Human Tragedies - 03-09-2019
Kazım Kurnaz, a high-school geography teacher who was dismissed by a decree issued by the Turkish government in the aftermath of a coup attempt...
Human Tragedies - 03-08-2019
A man and his two children died on Thursday after attempting to reach Greece in a boat that probably sank off the Aegean island of Samos close to...
Human Tragedies - 03-08-2019
Mehmet Tosun, a Turkish judge who was dismissed from his job after a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, died of cancer on Thursday, according to a...
Human Tragedies - 03-07-2019
A Turkish man identified as Veysi Demir is standing trial over his alleged links to Turkey's Gülen group, which is accused of masterminding a coup...
Human Tragedies, Today in Crackdown - 02-26-2019
Ömer Faruk Aksoy, a computer technician who died of skin cancer after he was dismissed from job, was found innocent 2.5 years later and “reinstated” ...
Hate Crime, Human Rights Abuses - 04-05-2019
A video footage that has recently been released by ilerihaber.org news portal purportedly shows a pro-government mob attacking an opposition mayor...
Hate Crime, Human Rights Abuses - 03-16-2019
A Turkish police officer has been fired from his job and briefly put in pre-trial detention for being gay, the Deutsche Welle reported. Speaking...
Hate Crime, Human Rights Abuses - 03-14-2019
Turkish police have fired water cannon at election banners that promote the candidates of the Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in the...
Hate Crime, Human Rights Abuses - 03-04-2019
Another Turkish national was abducted by Turkey’s intelligence agency on February 16, according to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputy and...
Hate Crime, Human Rights Abuses - 02-28-2019
Sivas university has announced that the university management will soon change the university's logo due to its similarity with figures on Fethullah ...